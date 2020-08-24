Mid-East League sets fall sports rules for schools, fans amid pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Mid-East League has implemented expectations and procedures for fans and schools at fall sports competitions, including mask and social distancing requirements.

The league says senior nights will “most likely” take place early in the year.

Teams must do temperature checks before they leave for an away competition, and host schools must clean locker rooms before teams arrive. Teams must also modify post-game handshakes.

Fans at cross country and football competitions must wear masks in shared common spaces where social distancing can’t be practiced, such as concession areas, restrooms, start and finish lines, and main entries,

For indoor events, fans will have their temperature taken before they enter and masks must be worn at all times.

Fans must also practice social distancing in the stands. There is currently no maximum limit to the number of fans allowed at competitions in place.

“Each school may add additional restrictions for their facilities based on local health department mandates,” the league wrote. “To ensure the safety of student athletes and in an attempt to continue competition, the league or individual school may determine to limit or restrict fan attendance at any time.”

Concessions will be limited to pre-packaged food and bottled drinks.

To help reach more fans, the league also encourages schools to livestream events as much as possible.

Riley County, Rock Creek, Rossville, Silver Lake, St. Mary’s, and Wabaunsee make up the Mid-East League.

