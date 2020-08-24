Man arrested for drugs after SE Topeka traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing several felony charges after a traffic stop on the southeast side of town Sunday night.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says 47-year-old Diandre Spates, Sr. was booked into jail on counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony interference with a law enforcement officer.

Officials say a deputy pulled Spates over in a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta around 11:15 p.m. near SE 29th and Croco for an equipment violation.

The Sheriff’s Office says Spates also had a felony warrant out of Missouri.

