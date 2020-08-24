Advertisement

Man arrested for drugs after SE Topeka traffic stop

Stopped Sunday around 11:15 p.m. for equipment violation.
Spates, 47, of Topeka was arrested Sunday night after a traffic stop in SE Topeka.
Spates, 47, of Topeka was arrested Sunday night after a traffic stop in SE Topeka.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing several felony charges after a traffic stop on the southeast side of town Sunday night.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says 47-year-old Diandre Spates, Sr. was booked into jail on counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony interference with a law enforcement officer.

Officials say a deputy pulled Spates over in a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta around 11:15 p.m. near SE 29th and Croco for an equipment violation.

The Sheriff’s Office says Spates also had a felony warrant out of Missouri.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas sees schools moving online, crowd size reductions

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two large Kansas school districts moved classes online for middle and high-schoolers while public health officials in Topeka imposed stricter crowd size limits to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

News

Kansas commission adds LGBT nondiscrimination protections

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The commission that enforces Kansas’ nondiscrimination laws will begin hearing claims from people who allege they are being mistreated because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

News

Early-morning crash on Monday slows traffic in East Topeka

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
No serious injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning near S.E. Interstate 70 and Carnahan.

News

Crews search Kansas River for missing 11-year-old girl

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The girl is presumed to have drowned

Latest News

News

Broadband internet remains concern for rural Kansas schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
The Dodge City school district purchased 1,000 wifi hotspots to provide students with internet access at home.

News

KU fraternity at center of viral video storm issues comment

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Kappa Sigma fraternity at the University of Kansas has issued a statement regarding a weekend incident in which a Facebook video went viral.

News

Motorcycle rider killed Sunday in Neosho County crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A motorcycle rider was killed Sunday afternoon in a Neosho County crash, authorities said.

Forecast

Monday forecast: Hot all week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Next chance of rain not until the weekend

News

KU issues cease and desist orders to two fraternities for violating COVID-19 rules

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
The University of Kansas has issued cease-and-desist orders to Kappa Sigma and Phi Kappa Psi fraternities accused of violating COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

News

Woman drowns at El Dorado State Park Sunday evening

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
A woman has died after drowning at El Dorado State Park Sunday evening.