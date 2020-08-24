Man arrested for drugs after SE Topeka traffic stop
Stopped Sunday around 11:15 p.m. for equipment violation.
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing several felony charges after a traffic stop on the southeast side of town Sunday night.
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says 47-year-old Diandre Spates, Sr. was booked into jail on counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony interference with a law enforcement officer.
Officials say a deputy pulled Spates over in a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta around 11:15 p.m. near SE 29th and Croco for an equipment violation.
The Sheriff’s Office says Spates also had a felony warrant out of Missouri.
