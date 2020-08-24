KU issues cease and desist orders to two fraternities for violating COVID-19 rules

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has issued cease and desist orders to Kappa Sigma and Phi Kappa Psi fraternities accused of violating COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

This comes after a video surfaced on social media Saturday following an incident outside KU’s Kappa Sigma fraternity house.

The video posted to Facebook, it shows a man, Jacob Schooler in his car outside the Kappa Sigma fraternity house and a large group of members gathered in the driveway.

Schooler said as he was trying to leave, some of the men even blocked his car in, and one of them threw a drink into his car.

Kappa Sigma’s KU chapter posted a statement on it’s Facebook page in response to the video.

Part of the statement read, “As an organization, the Gamma-Omicron Chapter of Kappa Sigma has not yet validated the individual’s claim that a beverage was thrown at him. If determined that is the case, that is an unacceptable action for which we apologize, and the member(s) responsible will be held accountable within the Chapter.”

The fraternity claims its members were acting in compliance with Douglas County guidelines.

The post continues, saying, “No outside guests have been or are to be allowed on the property in accordance with current University of Kansas guidance.”

Douglas Girod, KU’s chancellor posted a message to the community, “We are aware of social activities over the weekend hosted by KU students in violation of county regulations and university policies related to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have issued cease-and-desist orders to two fraternities – Kappa Sigma and Phi Kappa Psi – and issued 14-day public health bans for the members of these organization.”

He continued, saying, “We will not tolerate selfish and irresponsible behavior that puts the health and safety of our community at risk; that disrespects staff, faculty and students who have worked to prepare our campuses for reopening; that jeopardizes the long-term viability of the university; and that recklessly disregards the authorities of the university, city, and county.”

