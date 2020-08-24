KSHSAA to vote on alternative fall sports timeline Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State High School Activities Association will vote Friday on an alternative timeline for fall sports seasons played in the spring.

Today, a KSHSAA Board voted unanimously to advance a proposition that outlined a fall sports schedule played in the spring.

KSHSAA’s vote doesn’t postpone the fall sports season to the spring. It offers a guideline for school districts that decide to postpone their fall sports to the spring.

“We wanted to provide this relief and hopefully it will help school leaders.” KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick said. “It truly is to provide that option should it need to be exercised.”

“We wanted to provide this relief and hopefully it will help school leaders...it truly is to provide that option should it need to be exercised.”



KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick gave his final thoughts after the proposition was approved to be sent to another vote. #KPZ pic.twitter.com/NbfsNh1Ijy — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) August 24, 2020

The vote will be held on Friday at 3 p.m.

Under the new proposition, it says that there won’t be both a fall and spring sports champion in one sport. At any classification, if enough schools play through the season and play for a championship in the fall, then schools playing fall sports in the spring at that same classification will not be allowed to play for a championship.

The minimum number of teams necessary to compete for a state championship is 8.

The proposed schedule for fall sports played in the spring is as follows:

KSHSAA unveiled a new schedule for schools that decide to play a fall sports season in the spring.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.