Kansas University students react to new Covid-19 policies

By Isaac French
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students walked through k-u’s campus monday morning, wearing masks and keeping their distance.

“The normal days procedures on a normal or typical first day of classes it’s much busier but this is much less dense, there is very few people for a first day,” said one student, Mitchell Newton.

The return to class comes after a video surfaced online over the weekend , it shows members of The Kappa Sigma Fraternity at a gathering outside of their house, not wearing masks, confronting a man who says he inadvertently drove onto property near the house, and that one of the members threw a drink in his car.

KU issued a “cease and desist” order against Kappa Sigma and another fraternity for violating county and university policies.

Chancellor Doug Girod said the school will not tolerate selfish and irresponsible behavior.

Nicole Phelps, who’s in a sorority at KU, says the university and the Interfraternity Council (IFC) have communicated with Greek life about their policies and the repercussions.

“I’ve seen a lot of documents about that, my president IFC, and my Panhellenic are really good about putting out that they are very clear that if you go out and your with other people, you are risking other people’s lives.”

She says she’s disappointed to hear some students not taking the policies seriously.

“My parents are happy that I am at a college that cares about my health and cares about other peoples health. I know that I am not in a big risk category right now but my Mom is immune compromised right now so I know that I need to be socially conscious because I don’t know who standing around me that’s also immune compromised.”

