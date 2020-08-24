Kansas governor responds to Wisconsin officer-involved shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gov. Laura Kelly is speaking out about an officer involved-shooting in Kenosha, Wisconson, that has left a Black man hospitalized.

“Today, Jacob Blake is in a hospital bed clinging to his life after being shot 7 times by police officers in front of his 3 children in Kenosha, Wisconsin. I wish the best for Jacob and hope for his speedy recovery,” the governor said.

“Last night’s events underscore the need for changes in how law enforcement interacts with communities. Earlier this year, I tasked the Commission on Racial Equity and Justice with addressing these issues and drafting an array of recommendations by the end of the year,” said Gov. Kelly.

“We can’t sit silently and wait for these stories to fade into the news cycle. I will continue to stand up for ALL Kansans and make sure we have policies in place that protect Kansans as well as law enforcement from unnecessary escalation and violence.”

Attorney Benjamin Crump shared a video on Twitter which appears to show Blake walk around his SUV, then lean inside. The video shows an officer grab Blake’s shirt and shoot him several times in the back. Blake’s three children were in the vehicle during the shooting.

The City of Kenosha, Wis. erupted with violence following the incident. There were protests and several buildings were either burned or vandalized, including the Kenosha County Courthouse and Administration Building. A curfew has now been put in place for the city.

