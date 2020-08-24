Advertisement

K-State expands testing among efforts to contain spread of COVID-19

K-State football players end boycott after university addresses concerns about racism on campus.(kwch)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State University on Monday announced it is beginning to conduct voluntary surveillance testing of students who live in residence halls and on-campus apartments, as part of the university’s enhanced testing for people who are asymptomatic of COVID-19.

Last week, Kansas State reported several fraternity members testing positive for the virus. To contain potential further spread of COVID-19 on its campus, K-State said it also has expanded its COVID-19 testing to include asymptomatic testing of faculty and staff as needed. The university said it already has the capability to test students, faculty and staff who have COVID-19 symptoms.

The university said it has two goals with surveillance testing of students living on campus:

1. “Provide the university with a sense of the virus’ prevalence on campus.”

2. “Identify students who may be asymptomatic but COVID-19 positive, in order to isolate them, provide follow-up care and contact trace to help mitigate the spread of the virus.”

Kansas State said student participation in the testing isn’t mandatory and the testing will be provided at no cost to students.

‘Students who live in the residence halls will be in the first pool of testing candidates,” the university said. “Additional student groups will be invited to test over time.”

Each week, K-State said it will test about 10 percent of students living in residence halls. It said at the beginning of each week, an email will go out to students who are randomly selected to participate. The testing will be conducted at K-State’s Lafene Health Center and will be a self-administered nasal swab.

Lafene Health Center Director Kyle Goerl said the swab for students’ testing is not “the deep swab,” but is a more comfortable and quick testing method that still has a high accuracy.

“We strongly encourage students to consider participation in this testing program,” Goerl said. “This strategy will be more accurate and effective if we have a higher rate of participation. We want every Wildcat to be a Wellcat.”

You can keep up with the latest information regarding COVID-19′s impact on Kansas State on the university’s website here: COVID-19 Updates.

