Gov. Kelly set to hold COVID-19 news conference at 4:00pm

Governor Laura Kelly discusses reopening plans for schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
Governor Laura Kelly discusses reopening plans for schools for the 2020-2021 school year.(WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly will be holding her weekly news conference after the state reported seven more deaths over the weekend.

According to the most recent numbers released by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the state has 1,500 more cases of the Coronavirus.

Kelly’s news conference comes after she posted to Facebook calling for police reform following the shooting of a man in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

She’ll possibly also address the most recent news following President Trump’s call for a boycott of Goodyear Tires after a slide from the Topeka plant showed MAGA gear was not allowed at the plant. Goodyear is a major employer in Topeka.

You can watch the news conference here:

