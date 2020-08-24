Fort Riley Fall Apple Day Festival to be held virtually

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley’s annual Fall Apple Day Festival will be held virtually due to COVID-19.

The festival will be conducted via social media on October 3. A dedicated Facebook page that will broadcast the event will be launched soon.

Fort Riley says the plan is to highlight the most visited attractions from previous Apple Day events using live and pre-recorded video. As more information becomes available, it will be posted to Fort Riley’s Facebook page.

