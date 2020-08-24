Early-morning crash on Monday slows traffic in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash early Monday in East Topeka.
The crash was reported around 7:35 a.m. on S.E. Carnahan Avenue at the on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 70.
Police Officer Aaron Bulmer said at the scene that the collision occurred when a black Chevrolet Equinox sport utility vehicle attempted to make a left-hand turn onto eastbound I-70.
Bulmer said the Chevrolet failed to yield right of way to a maroon Chrysler Town and Country minivan that was northbound on Carnahan.
The vehicles collided, with the Equinox coming to rest near the west end of the on-ramp.
The minivan came to a stop facing north just south of the on-ramp.
Topeka police were on the scene directing traffic for more than a half-hour after the crash.
The ramp to eastbound I-70 from Carnahan was closed while crews cleared the scene.
