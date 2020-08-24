Early-morning crash on Monday slows traffic in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash early Monday in East Topeka.

The crash was reported around 7:35 a.m. on S.E. Carnahan Avenue at the on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 70.

Police Officer Aaron Bulmer said at the scene that the collision occurred when a black Chevrolet Equinox sport utility vehicle attempted to make a left-hand turn onto eastbound I-70.

Bulmer said the Chevrolet failed to yield right of way to a maroon Chrysler Town and Country minivan that was northbound on Carnahan.

The vehicles collided, with the Equinox coming to rest near the west end of the on-ramp.

The minivan came to a stop facing north just south of the on-ramp.

Topeka police were on the scene directing traffic for more than a half-hour after the crash.

The ramp to eastbound I-70 from Carnahan was closed while crews cleared the scene.

