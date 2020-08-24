Advertisement

Crews search Kansas River for missing 11-year-old girl

(KGNS)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Emergency crews from Kansas City, Kansas, continue to search the Kansas River for an 11-year-old girl who went missing in the river this weekend and is presumed to have drowned.

The Kansas City Star reports that several boats and at least 10 firefighters searched the river Sunday, a day after witnesses say the girl was pulled under the water while trying to retrieve a beach ball.

Officials say a family had been playing with the ball near a sand bar when the incident happened. Officials say an adult and two other minors tried to save the girl, but ended up having to be rescued.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Kansas City Star.)

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas sees schools moving online, crowd size reductions

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two large Kansas school districts moved classes online for middle and high-schoolers while public health officials in Topeka imposed stricter crowd size limits to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

News

Kansas commission adds LGBT nondiscrimination protections

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The commission that enforces Kansas’ nondiscrimination laws will begin hearing claims from people who allege they are being mistreated because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

News

Early-morning crash on Monday slows traffic in East Topeka

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
No serious injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning near S.E. Interstate 70 and Carnahan.

News

Broadband internet remains concern for rural Kansas schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
The Dodge City school district purchased 1,000 wifi hotspots to provide students with internet access at home.

Latest News

News

KU fraternity at center of viral video storm issues comment

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Kappa Sigma fraternity at the University of Kansas has issued a statement regarding a weekend incident in which a Facebook video went viral.

News

Motorcycle rider killed Sunday in Neosho County crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A motorcycle rider was killed Sunday afternoon in a Neosho County crash, authorities said.

Forecast

Monday forecast: Hot all week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Next chance of rain not until the weekend

News

KU issues cease and desist orders to two fraternities for violating COVID-19 rules

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
The University of Kansas has issued cease-and-desist orders to Kappa Sigma and Phi Kappa Psi fraternities accused of violating COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

News

Woman drowns at El Dorado State Park Sunday evening

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
A woman has died after drowning at El Dorado State Park Sunday evening.

News

Police standoff ends in south Topeka

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Topeka Police are working a standoff at a home in the 1800 block of SE Indiana.