2 boys, mother bitten in attack by foster pit bull at Fla. home

By WSVN Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) - Two brothers, ages 11 and 12, were taken to the hospital after they and their mother were attacked inside their Florida home by the pit bull they had been fostering.

Police say a family from Coral Springs, Florida, was fostering a pit bull at their home when it attacked the 11-year-old boy and bit him in the face just after 2:15 p.m. Friday. His older brother, 12, tried to intervene and was bitten in the back of the head.

The boys’ mother, 35, was alerted to the incident, and when she got involved, investigators say the dog bit her on the arm and hand.

The 11-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital as a trauma alert. He will probably require surgery, but it does not appear his injuries are life-threatening. His older brother and mother were treated for their injuries and are expected to be OK.(Source: WSVN via CNN)

Police say the attack ended when the 12-year-old grabbed a knife and stabbed the dog in the back. The boy then went to a neighbor for help.

“It’s incredibly brave for a 12-year-old to instinctively worry about protecting his 11-year-old brother, something that’s going to be with them for the rest of their lives, and it’s heartbreaking,” said Officer Chris Swinson with the Coral Springs Police.

Police say the pit bull had only been at the home for two to three weeks while the family tried to find it a home. The family owns other dogs, and there is a dog training business attached to their address.

After the attack, the pit bull was taken to an animal hospital for treatment for its stab wound. If it survives, it will likely have to be quarantined for a certain amount of time. Within the next two weeks, officials will determine its fate.

