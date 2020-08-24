Advertisement

More than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths reported in Kansas over weekend

(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,545 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths from Friday to Monday. The updated numbers bring the statewide totals to 38,401 cases and 426 deaths, respectively, in all 105 counties.

There have been 2,183 of 23,079 cases that have been hospitalized. Patients range in age from 0 years to 106 years (median 36 years).

As students head back to school, the state continues to track more metrics to determine how classes will look: in-person, online, or hybrid.

According to the “School Gating Metrics,” the trend in incidence rate is down in all age groups statewide and in Sedgwick County. The data is based on new cases for each week per 100,000/population. When it comes to the two-week percent positive case rate, Sedgwick County appears to be improving from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16 for kids. The metrics show a decrease from 14.34% to 10% for children 10-17 years old and 9.85% to 3.37% for ages 0-9. The percentage of tests coming back positive statewide is currently 9.9%.

The state has 464 outbreaks (150 active), accounting for 9,345 associated cases and 276 associated deaths. Six outbreaks have attributed to 82 cases in colleges and universities. They have been no hospitalizations or deaths. In schools and daycares, there have been 16 outbreaks, 81 cases and two hospitalizations.

There have been 348,556 negative diagnostic tests conducted at KDHE and private labs. There have been 10,530 positive tests at KHEL and 26,871 at private labs.

