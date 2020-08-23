Viral video shows incident outside KU Kappa Sigma fraternity house

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A video surfaced on social media Saturday following an incident outside a University of Kansas fraternity house.

13 NEWS is working to gather more information, but the video posted to Facebook shows a man in his car outside the Kappa Sigma fraternity house and a large group of members gathered in the driveway.

In the video the driver, Jacob Schooler, said one of the members threw a beer into his car.

Schooler said as he was trying to leave, Kappa Sigma members even blocked his car in.

The fraternity’s house mom was also seen in the video telling Schooler he shouldn’t have been there because he was not invited.

13 NEWS has reached out to the University about the incident and are still awaiting a response.

We will post updates to this story as more details become available.

