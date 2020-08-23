Topeka Civic Theater holds last performance before temporary closure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -"We have our laugh lines comedy improve which is going to fill the house with laughter but at the same time we're going to have a little bit of sadness at the end of the night," said Topeka Civic Theater President Vickie Brokke.

On Saturday night, Laugh Lines closed the curtain on The Topeka Civic Theater’s 2020 fall season.

It’s coming a little sooner than usual because of the effects of the pandemic.

“Because of the social distancing requirements it’s just not possible for us to continue losing money that we do when we put on big performances and big productions and the safety of our patrons and volunteers and staff is most important to us.”

While he’s disappointed he has to step away from the stage, Shannon Reilly knows it’s only temporary. “

I’m taking it one day at a time and just trying to figure out where I want to go next with myself but I think the thing that everybody needs to realize is that TCT is coming back stronger and better than ever and we need everybody to come join us when we do”

Brokke says the closure is only a short break and she’s confident the show will go on.

“We’ve got some wonderful, wonderful productions that we are going to be announcing throughout the fall as soon as we can open and we’re probably going to have one heck of a party to celebrate the re-opening after eighty five years we know that the Topeka Civic Theater is important to our community, it’s important to our volunteers and we can’t wait to get back on stage.”

TCT said it will monitor state and local guidelines on social distancing and mass gatherings. It will call back staff, and begin preparations for future productions and classes when it is deemed fiscally viable.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.