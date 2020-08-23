Advertisement

Sunny & hot week ahead

Monday forecast high temperatures.
Monday forecast high temperatures.(WIBW)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says it will remain hot and dry for the next several days with little change in the weather pattern.

Temperatures Monday will start out near 70 degrees. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 90s with a light south wind. We will have plenty of sunshine.

Highs will remain in the mid 90s through Friday with sunny skies all week.

A cold front will move into the area late Friday and next weekend. With the arrival of the front, scattered showers and storms could return to the area, along with cooler temperatures.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 69.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: S 5-10. High: 96.

Monday Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 68.

Tue: High: 95 Low: 69 Sunny.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 71 Sunny.

Thu: High: 95 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 67 Partly cloudy; chance of storms at night.

Sun: High: 85 Low: 70 Chance of showers and storms.

