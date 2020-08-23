Junction City woman celebrates 90th birthday with drive-by celebration

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Junction City community and the Herron family joined forces Sunday to honor Patricia Herron on her 90th birthday.

Herron’s children organized a drive-by parade by her house that she’s lived in since 1966 with members of local agencies and neighbors.

It was initially thought a celebration would be hard to do because of the pandemic but Patrick Herron and his siblings tried tirelessly to make the day special as their mother has done for them their whole lives.

“My younger brother Brad said to me about two weeks ago ‘what are we going to do for mom?’ and I said ‘Brad, there’s nothing to do for her birthday,’ so I usually give him a hard time for being very stubborn and not being able to take no for an answer and the next thing I know he’s calling the fire department,” Patrick Herron said recounting the build up to the big day.

“We’re kind of celebrating all the good work she’s done to get all her kids to college and to professional jobs.”

Born Patricia Barksdale at Fort Riley, she was the daughter of a Buffalo soldier; she later married Robert Herron after finishing high school.

Robert was a veteran of World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War and the couple had seven children who have had accomplishments in their fields which include emergency services, music and journalism.

Their daughter, Cynthia Herron, was among the first reporters of color at WIBW-TV and Radio who worked in 1970s and is credited with helping solve a murder.

Regardless of the fields they chose, Patrick Herron said his mother passed a philosophy to her children to take into their lives.

“Try and make sure that you always keep your word. Your word is more important than anything,” Patrick said.

Patricia Herron said she got comfortable with saying “yes, dear” to her husband when needing to make adjustments during his time in the military.

She later passed the value of being polite and stepping up when needed to her children, which she said paid off long term.

The children stepped up with the parade and the family matriarch found a positive part in the unusual celebration.

“People will do the best they can with what they have but if every person always did the best they can with what they have they will accomplish something,” she said.

The family is hopeful that positivity will carry into the next years of her life.

“I hope her takeaway is that COVID didn’t win; she loves birthdays, she loves parades and on her birthdays that’s what she got,” Patrick said.

With her beloved neighborhood and relatives celebrating at a distance, Herron said she’ll always feel at home.

“I’ve always said Kansas is a beautiful place, wonderful people and believe it or not stick around awhile and you’ll see it,” she said.

