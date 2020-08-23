Advertisement

Back the Blue parade drives through Topeka to support officers

By Alyssa Willetts and Mitchel Summers
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans took to the road to show their support for the police Saturday.

A ‘Back the Blue’ parade drove through Topeka.

They went through downtown and eventually made it to Wanamaker.

Participants honked horns and decorated their cars with balloons and signs.

Event organizers said they are on the road to support officers and to protest efforts made to put more legislation on police departments.

Retired Topeka Police Lieutenant, Ron Gish attended the parade.

“We see them, we love them for the sacrifices they and their families make and we’re going to stand up for them,” said Gish, “We’re going to defend them from political leaders, police administrators or whoever it is that’s going to come back and put policies that make their job impossible. We need to do things that make our police department stronger, not weaker if we want to reduce crime.”

There will be another ‘Back the Blue’ rally held on August 25th from 4-6 p.m.

