Washington Co. identifies second case of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washington County Health Department has identified a second positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

The Washington County Health Department says it is working closely with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment as it has identified its second case of COVID-19 within the county.

WCHD says the patient is currently quarantining at home and has no underlying health conditions. It says it is working to identify close contacts of the patient and will be monitoring them for fever and respiratory symptoms.

WCHD says its goal continues to be prevention and limitation of exposure of the virus and asks that residents continue to practice social distancing.

The Department says to call it at (785) 325-2600 with any questions related to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.