Washburn students give out free bags with school utensils

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For their “Little Event” for the fall, Washburn University students host an event to help the local community held a first come, first serve free bag and school utensils giveaway.

Washburn students handed out around 500 backpacks filled with school supplies.

Gemima Joseph, a senior at WU and On-Site Coordinator for “The Little Event,” said it’s all for learning how to live with the community and help those who need an extra pencil or two.

"We really as humans love community and to help one another out as much as possible so it was still possible and I think in the future as we don't know what will happen, we know that there is still possibility to do good in that time," she said.

Assistant Director for Student Involvement and Development at WU, Christopher Miofsky, said it's the Washburn way.

“They really have stepped up, we didn’t have to tell them to do anything. They’re the ones that see all this and they really do it. We’re very, very proud of them, very fortunate to have the students that we do here at Washburn.”

The event was scheduled to start at 10 a.m., but cars were packing the parking lot an hour early for the free giveaway.

Joseph feels getting out of the classroom is just as important for students.

"It's also being a part of the Washburn community, being a part of the Topeka community and enjoying life because you're not just a student. You're also a worker, or a mom or a daughter and so being able to see different sides of what's going on in Topeka outside of Washburn is really great," she said.

Miofsky thinks it’s beneficial as well to get out into the community.

“It feels great to give back and it feels really great for our students to understand that this is just part of what we do here at Washburn and we’re very proud of them for that.”

Each semester, WU students will come up with a little event and big event for the community. With COVID-19, they had to get creative.

“2020 has been really hard and we hope that these words will help them feel better and these gestures will help as well,” Joseph said. “In the long run, it really shows that you can make it work. You can change. You don’t have to stop because of something that happens, you can be more creative with it.”

There were students inside the building helping fill bags along with the ones outside. They have not decided what “The Big Event” will be in the spring.

