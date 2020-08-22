TRM thanks community for helping it through rough spot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission is thanking the community for helping it recover from a rough spot.

TRM Executive Director Barry Feaker presented us with a "sleeves rolled up" award Friday. CoreFirst bank also was honored. Last August, WIBW and CoreFirst helped launch the 'Mission Possible' campaign.

TRM was in severe financial trouble, threatening the future of its programs and shelters serving the homeless. But, Feaker says Americans are best when facing tough times.

“We shine our greatest in adversity, and we got plenty of that right now,” Feaker said. “So, if we can take these moments and come together, and be able to do what we’re really good at, you know John Kennedy said ‘we’re not going to the moon because it’s easy, we’re going because it’s hard.’ And this is hard right now, but we can go, and I think we are.”

Feaker says TRM downsized and refocused, plus the community rallied around him. He says they are now on solid footing, and are able to respond to the new challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

