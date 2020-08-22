Advertisement

TRM thanks community for helping it through rough spot

TRM Executive Director Barry Feaker presented WIBW and Core First with an award as a thanks for helping to launch their "Mission Possible" campaign.
TRM Executive Director Barry Feaker presented WIBW and Core First with an award as a thanks for helping to launch their "Mission Possible" campaign.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission is thanking the community for helping it recover from a rough spot.

TRM Executive Director Barry Feaker presented us with a "sleeves rolled up" award Friday. CoreFirst bank also was honored. Last August, WIBW and CoreFirst helped launch the 'Mission Possible' campaign.

TRM was in severe financial trouble, threatening the future of its programs and shelters serving the homeless. But, Feaker says Americans are best when facing tough times.

“We shine our greatest in adversity, and we got plenty of that right now,” Feaker said. “So, if we can take these moments and come together, and be able to do what we’re really good at, you know John Kennedy said ‘we’re not going to the moon because it’s easy, we’re going because it’s hard.’ And this is hard right now, but we can go, and I think we are.”

Feaker says TRM downsized and refocused, plus the community rallied around him. He says they are now on solid footing, and are able to respond to the new challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13 News at 10pm

Updated: 28 minutes ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Man involved in July stabbing ruled incompetent for trial

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The man accused of stabbing another man at a Topeka fireworks tent was ruled incompetent to strand trial.

News

Shawnee Co. issues new orders as COVID-19 cases increase

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 News at Six

News

Manhattan holds Conversations on Race and Reconciliation Listening to Local Voices

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Manhattan will be holding Conversations on Race and Reconciliation Listening to Local Voices.

Latest News

Local

Drive thru packet pick-up for Virtual 12th annual Speedy PD

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Heading into what would have been the 12th annual Speedy PD Race for Parkinson’s Disease, volunteers held the first of two drive thru packet pick-up lines early Friday evening.

News

EEOC holds virtual seminar

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will hold a virtual seminar.

News

KDOT celebrates employee service anniversaries

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation is celebrating its employee service anniversaries.

News

Supreme Court affirms Shawnee Co. murder conviction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court has published a decision on a Shawnee Co. murder conviction, among other cases.

News

TPS partnering with Cox Internet for increased data service

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Cox Internet and Topeka Public Schools are partnering for the “Connect 2 Compete” program to bring increased internet data to online school learners.

News

TPS Cox Internet Partnership

Updated: 4 hours ago
Cox Internet and Topeka Public Schools are partnering for the “Connect 2 Compete” program to bring increased internet data to online school learners.