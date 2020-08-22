Topeka’s George Floyd mural vandalized

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The George Floyd mural on 8th and Branner Street was vandalized on Topeka’s Graffiti Wall.

A mural calling for justice in the wake of George Floyd’s death was found covered with yellow paint over it.

Art director of Topeka’s Graffiti Wall and Two Wolves Studio, Alexander Lancaster says he drove by the graffiti wall on Friday to see the mural vandalize.

“I always look at the wall whenever I’m over here so I drove by and I was like oh my goodness, somebody covered it up, somebody vandalized it really,” Lancaster said. “Somebody’s going to do that eventually, but then the other reaction was like you can just tell it was a vandalism, that it wasn’t meant to be another piece of art going on top, which is little bit more welcoming so, it was offensive.”

Lancaster says the artist of George Floyd’s mural, Xavier Martinez was forced to cover up the piece.

“He felt like eventually it was going to happen, sooner or later, but he’s also a street artist too who does a lot of art and awesomely he has another piece, so it actually still exist,” Lancaster explained.

Lancaster says he created this wall to give everyone a place to create art and express themselves, ”its supposed to represent the community actually, a lot of times street art isn’t welcomed so this is the one place that it is welcomed, so i think that right there has a lot of meaning when it comes to the future of the arts in Topeka.”

As an artist Lancaster says even though its expected when it comes to graffiti walls, it takes away from the message, ”but when people come in and they clearly are vandalizing it’s different than seeing another piece of art go over the top of another piece of art.”

“The memorial was a way to constantly remind people of the situation with black lives matter, with police brutality, systematic racism and i think whenever people are against certain things and they see it is, has a good point they want to somehow do something different with it,” Lancaster added.

The original mural of George Floyd has been on Topeka’s Graffiti’s Wall since June 9th.

Vandalism was also recently reported on August 20th of the George Floyd’s mural in Minneapolis where he died.

