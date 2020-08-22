Advertisement

Sunny, hot and dry this weekend

Forecast high temperatures today.
Forecast high temperatures today.(WIBW)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be turning hotter this weekend as summertime heat returns to Kansas.

Look for plenty of sunshine today. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s with a light south wind. The humidity levels will remain low.

Sunday’s weather will be a repeat of today with sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 90s.

The weather pattern will remain quiet for the week ahead as a strong area of high pressure moves out of the Rockies and into the Plains. This will keep us sunny, hot and dry for the next several days.

If you are wondering about rain chances, we may end up staying dry for the next seven days. If we are to see any rain at all, it might not be until next weekend.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST

Today: Sunny. Wind: SW/S 5-10. High: 92

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 68

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 94

Sunday Night: Clear. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 70

Mon: High: 94 Low: 69 Sunny.

Tue: High: 95 Low: 69 Sunny.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 71 Sunny.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 71 Sunny.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 68 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 87 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot weekend arrives

Updated: 13 hours ago

Forecast

Friday night forecast: Transitioning to warmer temperatures and higher humidity

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Keeping an eye on a slight chance of rain this weekend

Forecast

Friday forecast: Transitioning to warmer temperatures and higher humidity

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:55 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
Keeping an eye on a slight chance of rain this weekend

Forecast

Heating up

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:53 AM CDT

Latest News

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Warming to more seasonal temperatures to end the week

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:56 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
Hotter with slightly higher humidity by this weekend

Forecast

Similar if not slightly hotter than yesterday

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:54 AM CDT

Forecast

Hotter weekend expected

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT

Forecast

Wednesday night forecast: Hotter weekend ahead

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Few sprinkles can’t be ruled out this morning in north-central Kansas

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Another comfortable day

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
Few sprinkles can’t be ruled out this morning in north-central Kansas

Forecast

Another nice day

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:53 AM CDT