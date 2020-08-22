Sunny, hot and dry this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be turning hotter this weekend as summertime heat returns to Kansas.

Look for plenty of sunshine today. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s with a light south wind. The humidity levels will remain low.

Sunday’s weather will be a repeat of today with sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 90s.

The weather pattern will remain quiet for the week ahead as a strong area of high pressure moves out of the Rockies and into the Plains. This will keep us sunny, hot and dry for the next several days.

If you are wondering about rain chances, we may end up staying dry for the next seven days. If we are to see any rain at all, it might not be until next weekend.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST

Today: Sunny. Wind: SW/S 5-10. High: 92

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 68

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 94

Sunday Night: Clear. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 70

Mon: High: 94 Low: 69 Sunny.

Tue: High: 95 Low: 69 Sunny.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 71 Sunny.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 71 Sunny.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 68 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 87 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

