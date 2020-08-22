Advertisement

Sunny & hot again Sunday

Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.(WIBW)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that hot and dry weather will continue for the remainder of the weekend and for most of the upcoming workweek as well. 

Look for plenty of sunshine on Sunday. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s during the afternoon, which is a little bit hotter than today. The humidity levels will remain low again.

A quiet weather pattern will continue from Monday through Thursday with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s each day. 

A cold front will stall out over the area by Friday and into next weekend. This front could bring a return to showers and thunderstorms, along with slightly cooler temperatures. 

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 68

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 95

Sunday Night: Clear. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 70

Mon: High: 96 Low: 68 Sunny.

Tue: High: 96 Low: 69 Sunny.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 86 Low: 64 Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny, hot and dry this weekend

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Highs in the lower 90s today and Sunday.

Forecast

Hot weekend arrives

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT

Forecast

Friday night forecast: Transitioning to warmer temperatures and higher humidity

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Keeping an eye on a slight chance of rain this weekend

Forecast

Friday forecast: Transitioning to warmer temperatures and higher humidity

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:55 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
Keeping an eye on a slight chance of rain this weekend

Latest News

Forecast

Heating up

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:53 AM CDT

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Warming to more seasonal temperatures to end the week

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:56 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
Hotter with slightly higher humidity by this weekend

Forecast

Similar if not slightly hotter than yesterday

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:54 AM CDT

Forecast

Hotter weekend expected

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT

Forecast

Wednesday night forecast: Hotter weekend ahead

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Few sprinkles can’t be ruled out this morning in north-central Kansas

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Another comfortable day

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
Few sprinkles can’t be ruled out this morning in north-central Kansas