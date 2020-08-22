Sunny & hot again Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that hot and dry weather will continue for the remainder of the weekend and for most of the upcoming workweek as well.

Look for plenty of sunshine on Sunday. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s during the afternoon, which is a little bit hotter than today. The humidity levels will remain low again.

A quiet weather pattern will continue from Monday through Thursday with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s each day.

A cold front will stall out over the area by Friday and into next weekend. This front could bring a return to showers and thunderstorms, along with slightly cooler temperatures.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 68

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 95

Sunday Night: Clear. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 70

Mon: High: 96 Low: 68 Sunny.

Tue: High: 96 Low: 69 Sunny.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 86 Low: 64 Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.