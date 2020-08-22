Advertisement

Stormont Vail Health welcomes new family medicine provider

Stormont Vail Health is welcoming a new family medicine provider.
Stormont Vail Health is welcoming a new family medicine provider.(Stormont Vail Health)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is welcoming new Family Medicine Provider Andrew Kwan, M.D.

Stormont Vail Health says it is proud to announce that Andrew Kwan, M.D., M.B.A., has joined the team and will practice as a family medicine physician at the Cotton O’Neil Family Medicine building.

Dr. Kwan says he knew he wanted to be a physician since he was a child and after working in engineering in a hospital was inspired to go back to school and earn his medical degree. He says he specifically chose family medicine as his specialty due to the diverse range of patients he is able to provide care for and build relationships with.

“My passion comes from making an impact in my patient’s lives,” said Dr. Kwan. “Even small changes like quitting smoking can have huge impacts on their health and overall life. Celebrating each of these wins with my patients keeps both of us motivated to continue on the journey to a healthier life.”

Dr. Kwan says he earned his medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in 2016 and completed his family medicine residency at the University of Missouri in 2020.

Dr. Kwan says he enjoys cycling with his children, spending time outdoors, hiking and visiting national parks with his family.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Kwan, call 785-354-9591.

