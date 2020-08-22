RCPD launches VINE Services

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department has launched an additional way for victims to keep track of their offenders.

The Riley County Police Department says it is now offering another way for victims to be notified of the custody status of their offender using the Vitim Information Notification Everyday service.

RCPD says VINE is a nationwide automated system used by law enforcement agencies to provide notifications to crime victims. It says it is joining 93 Kansas counties and over 2,900 law enforcement agencies nationwide offering the service.

According to RCPD, victims of person crimes will be notified about VINE via RCPD patrol officers during initial investigations and again during follow up contact by the Victim Advocate Coordinator, Melissa Mosher.

RCPD says it will continue the current victim notification procedures and will provide VINE as an additional option.

“We are constantly looking for new ways to help victims and offer services to best fit their needs,” said Victim Advocate Coordinator Melissa Mosher. “VINE services will provide an additional method for victims to have access to up to date information regarding their offender’s status.”

RCPD says victims can sign up for the free service via telephone at 866-574-8463, website or by downloading the VINELink App.

According to RCPD, Kansas VINE Services are being implemented in county jails throughout the state through the collaboration of the Kansas Department of Labor, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Kansas Sheriff’s Association and the Office of the Attorney General.

For more information on RCPD and vine, visit the RCPD website.

