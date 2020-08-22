Advertisement

RCPD launches VINE Services

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department has launched an additional way for victims to keep track of their offenders.

The Riley County Police Department says it is now offering another way for victims to be notified of the custody status of their offender using the Vitim Information Notification Everyday service.

RCPD says VINE is a nationwide automated system used by law enforcement agencies to provide notifications to crime victims. It says it is joining 93 Kansas counties and over 2,900 law enforcement agencies nationwide offering the service.

According to RCPD, victims of person crimes will be notified about VINE via RCPD patrol officers during initial investigations and again during follow up contact by the Victim Advocate Coordinator, Melissa Mosher.

RCPD says it will continue the current victim notification procedures and will provide VINE as an additional option.

“We are constantly looking for new ways to help victims and offer services to best fit their needs,” said Victim Advocate Coordinator Melissa Mosher. “VINE services will provide an additional method for victims to have access to up to date information regarding their offender’s status.”

RCPD says victims can sign up for the free service via telephone at 866-574-8463, website or by downloading the VINELink App.

According to RCPD, Kansas VINE Services are being implemented in county jails throughout the state through the collaboration of the Kansas Department of Labor, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Kansas Sheriff’s Association and the Office of the Attorney General.

For more information on RCPD and vine, visit the RCPD website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas ranks 28 for best community college systems

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study shows that Kansas has the 28th best community college system in the nation.

News

Marshall says USPS Bill falls short

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall says he cannot support the new USPS Bill.

News

Nominations open for 2020 Arty Awards

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Nominations for the 2020 Arts Topeka Arty Awards are now open.

News

Mission Valley staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Mission Valley USD #330 has been notified that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

KDOT announces transportation safety awards

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation has announced its safety awards recipients.

News

Washington Co. identifies second case of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Washington County Health Department has identified a second positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

Sports

Rock Chalk Roundball Classic helps four-year-old Oskaloosa girl fight cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Rock Chalk Roundball Classic helps four-year-old Oskaloosa girl fight cancer

News

Stormont Vail Health welcomes new family medicine provider

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health is welcoming new Family Medicine Provider Andrew Kwan, M.D.

News

KDOT offers new transportation technology funding

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation has made new transportation program funding available.

News

KBI makes arrest in Medicine Lodge homicide

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has made an arrest in a Medicine Lodge homicide.