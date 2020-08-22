Advertisement

O’Malley’s and O’Malley’s Alley in Manhattan ordered to close

O'Malley's Alley has been ordered to close.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - O’Malley’s Alley in Manhattan has been ordered to close for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

The Riley County Health Department says Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs issued O’Malley’s Alley a Notice to Close Immediately. It says the establishment is located at 1210 Moro St.

RCHD says an officer with the Riley County Police Department served the order to William Porter, the owner, and placards were placed on the doors of the establishment.

RCHD says Gibbs is authorized to prohibit public gatherings and take other measures necessary to control the spread of COVID-19.

According to the department, this is the first Notice to Close Immediately that has been issued in the county during the COVID-19 pandemic. It says residents reported multiple complaints that the establishment was not following local health and safety guidelines.

RCHD says on Friday, Aug. 21, O’Malley’s was observed violating section 2 of Local Health Order 18, stating that restaurants and bars are limited to seated areas only, service or consumption of food while standing or at a bar is prohibited and consumption of food and drink shall only take place at a table.

RCHD says the establishment also did not require face masks.

According to the Department, O’Malley’s will remain closed until it can comply with all local health orders.

To read the full order in question, click here.

