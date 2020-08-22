Nominations open for 2020 Arty Awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations for the 2020 Arts Topeka Arty Awards are now open.

Arts Topeka says it is time to get excited about this year’s annual Arty Awards. It says it is now receiving nominations for awards recipients.

According to the organization, the awards will be held on Oct. 18, however, things will look a little different as COVID-19 precautions are put in place.

Arts Topeka says this will be the 10th annual Arty Awards and nominations close on Sept. 9, at 5 p.m.

