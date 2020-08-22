Advertisement

Mission Valley staff member tests positive for COVID-19

(AP/U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mission Valley USD #330 has been notified that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mission Valley USD #330 says it has been officially notified that a staff member at the Mission Valley Jr-Sr High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The District says it temporarily closed the PK-12 facility for two days so that it could be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. It says all school activiites, practices and events have been postponed.

USD #330 says building administrators will cntact staff regarding inservice that had been scheduled to start and a work day on Tuesday.

According to the District, he first day of school will commence as planned on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The District says it has also been in contact with the Wabaunsee County Health Deparment and is taking additional steps to protect the health of students and staff.

Posted by Mission Valley USD #330 on Sunday, August 16, 2020

