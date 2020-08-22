Marshall says USPS Bill falls short

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall says he cannot support the new USPS Bill.

U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall says he has voted down the legislation to deal with the crisis at the U.S. Postal Service.

“As a leading Republican supporter of the U.S. Postal Service, I cannot support this bill designed to achieve political objectives rather than save and strengthen this service which is so essential to Kansans,” said Rep. Marshall. “This bill would double down on the failed status quo by aimlessly throwing $25 billion at a broken system and arbitrarily hamper the USPS’s ability to make badly needed operational reforms. According to the USPS’ own audit, they are currently funded through August 2021, well after the election will be decided. Instead of playing partisan politics with more regard for winning a presidential election than helping Americans, we should be pursuing meaningful reforms that address the USPS’ underlying problems and focusing on COVID-19 relief legislation to help Kansans. I will continue to support and work to improve and sustain the USPS. This bill does neither.”

