Manhattan holds Conversations on Race and Reconciliation Listening to Local Voices

The City of Manhattan will see Conversations on Race and Reconciliation Listening to Local Voices, which is a virtual event that will be held on Monday, Sept. 14, from 7-9 p.m.

The event will focus on who is thriving in Manhattan and other experiences of health and economic resources in the community.

The event will be sponsored by Manhattan Nonviolence Initiative, Manhattan MLK Memorial Committee and Institute for Civic Discourse and Democracy.

