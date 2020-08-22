Advertisement

Manhattan High School Cross Country team completed preseason time trials

By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Early Saturday morning, members of the Manhattan High School cross country team, completed their preseason time trials.

The Manhattan High School Cross Country team met at the Northeast Community Park in Manhattan to run their time trials, showing coaches the progress they’ve made in their training.

“We have kids that have put in 800 to 1,000 miles since April and it’s so cool to get to come out here and to see their results pay off.” Manhattan High School Cross Country, head coach, Susan Melgares says.

After completing two laps around the park, runners cheered on their teammates as they reached the finish line.

“Chase their goals, chase that improvement without being afraid, don’t let fear stop them and I would want them to know, heaven sakes, how proud I am of them.” Coach Melgares says.

One of the harder courses to train on in Manhattan is Warner Park, which is a very hilly course, and then adding masks to the equation, the runners have continued to push themselves to succeed.

“We’ve had a lot of kids, we’ve had huge numbers this summer compared to normal and they’re working hard and we’re excited to see how it pays off.” Manhattan High School Cross Country, assistant coach, Alex Brown says.

The Coaches use the results of the time trials to determine which runners will compete in the varsity meets.

“I’ve got some of the toughest, most awesome kids around and we consider it such a blessing.” Coach Melgares says.

Manhattan High’s Cross Country team will get to show off their progress at their home meet on Saturday, September 5th.

