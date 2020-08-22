Man involved in July stabbing ruled incompetent for trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of stabbing another man at a Topeka fireworks tent was ruled incompetent to strand trial.

District Attorney Mike Kagay says Austin Langley is being moved to Larned Mental Health Correctional Facility for care and treatment.

Shawn Douglas said Langley came up to his fireworks stand at 21st and Fairlawn July 2, asked him a question, then started attacking him.

Douglas was stabbed in the back and near his armpit. He says Langley yelled racial slurs as he ran off.

Douglas was treated at the hospital, and returned to work the next day.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.