Advertisement

Man involved in July stabbing ruled incompetent for trial

Police arrested Austin Langley, 40, of Topeka, on a charge of attempted murder after a stabbing Thursday night.
Police arrested Austin Langley, 40, of Topeka, on a charge of attempted murder after a stabbing Thursday night.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of stabbing another man at a Topeka fireworks tent was ruled incompetent to strand trial.

District Attorney Mike Kagay says Austin Langley is being moved to Larned Mental Health Correctional Facility for care and treatment.

Shawn Douglas said Langley came up to his fireworks stand at 21st and Fairlawn July 2, asked him a question, then started attacking him.

Douglas was stabbed in the back and near his armpit. He says Langley yelled racial slurs as he ran off.

Douglas was treated at the hospital, and returned to work the next day.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13 News at 10pm

Updated: 27 minutes ago
13 News at 10pm

News

TRM thanks community for helping it through rough spot

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Topeka Rescue Mission is thanking the community for helping it recover from a rough spot.

News

Shawnee Co. issues new orders as COVID-19 cases increase

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 News at Six

News

Manhattan holds Conversations on Race and Reconciliation Listening to Local Voices

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Manhattan will be holding Conversations on Race and Reconciliation Listening to Local Voices.

Latest News

Local

Drive thru packet pick-up for Virtual 12th annual Speedy PD

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Heading into what would have been the 12th annual Speedy PD Race for Parkinson’s Disease, volunteers held the first of two drive thru packet pick-up lines early Friday evening.

News

EEOC holds virtual seminar

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will hold a virtual seminar.

News

KDOT celebrates employee service anniversaries

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation is celebrating its employee service anniversaries.

News

Supreme Court affirms Shawnee Co. murder conviction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court has published a decision on a Shawnee Co. murder conviction, among other cases.

News

TPS partnering with Cox Internet for increased data service

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Cox Internet and Topeka Public Schools are partnering for the “Connect 2 Compete” program to bring increased internet data to online school learners.

News

TPS Cox Internet Partnership

Updated: 4 hours ago
Cox Internet and Topeka Public Schools are partnering for the “Connect 2 Compete” program to bring increased internet data to online school learners.