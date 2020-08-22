KDOT offers new transportation technology funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation has made new transportation program funding available.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says projects that promote safety, improve access or mobility and update transportation technology can now receive financial assistance in the new Innovative Technolgy Program.

KDOT says all transportation modes and technologies are eligible and non-governmental applications will also be considered.

“As a leader in UAS, it’s important that we implement new technologies safely. Citizens at Local Consult meetings across the state last year stressed the need for technology opportunities to better position Kansas for the future,” said Secretary Julie Lorenz. “This program will help both rural and urban areas of the state improve the transportation system.”

KDOT says it will hold an informational webinar about the program on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 10:30 a.m.

According to the Department, the program has $3 million per fiscal year available and a minimum of 25% nonstate cash match is required. It says additional consideration will be given to applications that contribute more.

KDOT says the deadline for applications is Sept. 18 and selected projects will be announced in late October.

For a facts sheet click here.

For applications click here.

