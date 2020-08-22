KDOT celebrates employee service anniversaries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is celebrating its employee service anniversaries.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it is expressing its appreciation for employee service anniversaries in September and is proud to acknowledge them for the long term dedication they have provided to the state.

KDOT says those celebrating in September include:

Those celebrating 30 years:

Jerry Watkins, Equipment Operator, Lyons

Those celebrating 20 years:

Kenneth Franklin, Equipment Operator Specialist, Walnut

Those celebrating 10 years:

Paul Harris, Equipment Mechanic Senior, Gypsum

Gary Lewis, Equipment Operator Senior, Hoisington

Thomas Seller, Equipment Operator Specialist, Coffeyville

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.