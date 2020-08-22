KDOT celebrates employee service anniversaries
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is celebrating its employee service anniversaries.
The Kansas Department of Transportation says it is expressing its appreciation for employee service anniversaries in September and is proud to acknowledge them for the long term dedication they have provided to the state.
KDOT says those celebrating in September include:
Those celebrating 30 years:
- Jerry Watkins, Equipment Operator, Lyons
Those celebrating 20 years:
- Kenneth Franklin, Equipment Operator Specialist, Walnut
Those celebrating 10 years:
- Paul Harris, Equipment Mechanic Senior, Gypsum
- Gary Lewis, Equipment Operator Senior, Hoisington
- Thomas Seller, Equipment Operator Specialist, Coffeyville
