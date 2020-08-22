Advertisement

KDOT celebrates employee service anniversaries

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is celebrating its employee service anniversaries.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it is expressing its appreciation for employee service anniversaries in September and is proud to acknowledge them for the long term dedication they have provided to the state.

KDOT says those celebrating in September include:

Those celebrating 30 years:

  • Jerry Watkins, Equipment Operator, Lyons

Those celebrating 20 years:

  • Kenneth Franklin, Equipment Operator Specialist, Walnut

Those celebrating 10 years:

  • Paul Harris, Equipment Mechanic Senior, Gypsum
  • Gary Lewis, Equipment Operator Senior, Hoisington
  • Thomas Seller, Equipment Operator Specialist, Coffeyville

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

EEOC holds virtual seminar

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will hold a virtual seminar.

News

Supreme Court affirms Shawnee Co. murder conviction

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court has published a decision on a Shawnee Co. murder conviction, among other cases.

News

TPS partnering with Cox Internet for increased data service

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Cox Internet and Topeka Public Schools are partnering for the “Connect 2 Compete” program to bring increased internet data to online school learners.

News

TPS Cox Internet Partnership

Updated: 1 hour ago
Cox Internet and Topeka Public Schools are partnering for the “Connect 2 Compete” program to bring increased internet data to online school learners.

Latest News

News

Aldersgate Village have prevention measures in place to keep employees and residents safe

Updated: 1 hour ago
Aldersgate Village have preventive measures in place to keep employees and residents safe

Coronavirus

Riley Co. sees 33 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley Count has 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday.

News

Gov. Kelly makes appointments to her administration

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has made a handful of appointments to her administration.

Forecast

Friday night forecast: Transitioning to warmer temperatures and higher humidity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Keeping an eye on a slight chance of rain this weekend

News

Wife to be arraigned in husband’s shooting death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
The relationship of a man and woman known for its violence ended in February when he was fatally shot three times while the two were in an east Topeka home, witnesses testified Friday in a preliminary hearing.

News

Man charged with abuse of an 18-month-old-child

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County District Attorney has charged a man with abusing an 18-month-old.