KDOT announces transportation safety awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation has announced its safety awards recipients.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it has chosen six recipients of Transportation Safety Awards for their efforts to improve traffic safety. It says the awards will be presented at the 26th Annual Transportation Safet Conference on April 20 - 21, 2021, in Wichita.

KDOT says it honors recipient in two categories, People Saving People Award and the Hero Award.

KDOT says the People Saving People Award recognizes those making outstanding contributions to the improvement of transportation safety behavior. It says this year’s recipients include the following:

Riley County Police Department - RCPD partnered with Kansas State University to build Operation ARC which is a traffic enforcement campaign around the tenets of procedural justice. Decisions are accepted as legitimate by those affected if the decision make gives them a voice, has trustworthy motives, is neutral and respectful.

Cherie Sage, Topeka - Sage is the State Director of Safe Kids Kansas which is a network of partners and local coalitions dedicated to preventing childhood injury. She is passionate about child passenger safety and since being named director in 2009, more than 75,000 car seats were checked at more than 4,00 events and over 125,000 bike helmets were distributed.

KDOT says the Hero Award recognizes those who risked their own safety for someone else when they happened upon a crash or while trying to prevent the likelihood of a crash in a one-time traffic safety-related incident.

KDOT says the 2020 Hero Award recipients are as follows:

Technical Trooper Ryan Wolting, Kansas Highway Patrol, Topeka - Wolting applied a tourniquet to the almost amputated arm of a semi-truck driver injured in a crash to stop intense bleeding. A trauma nurse at the Salina Regional Hospital reported that Wolting’s application saved the driver’s life.

Game Warden Ross L. Uhrmacher, KDWPT, Chanute - Uhrmacher launched a SeaArk boat into fast-flowing floodwaters of the Verdigris River to save an 88-year-old driver trapped in his almost drowned vehicle. Uhrmacher’s skills played a huge role in the successful rescue of the driver.

Officer Benjamin Shaefer ad Officer Jared Thomas, Wichita Police Department - Shaefer and Thomas arrived at the scene of a motorcycle crash before EMS and began first aid. They applied a tourniquet as the knee was almost severed and treated severe wounds. The trauma surgeon at St. Francis Hospital said the officers helped to save the driver.

Deputy Mark Davis, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Olathe - While off duty Davis saw a vehicle stalled on train tracks as a train was approaching. When he and a bystander could not move the vehicle, he told the driver to exit and the driver refused. Davis physically pulled the driver from the vehicle just seconds before the train hit it.

