KBI makes arrest in Medicine Lodge homicide

KINGMAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has made an arrest in a Medicine Lodge homicide.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it, the Medicine Lodge Police Department and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest connected to the homicide of Joyce Foulkrod.

The KBI says on Thursday, Aug. 20, around 5:15 p.m., agents served an arrest warrant to Clinton W. Rogers, 34, for suspected premeditated first-degree murder. It says the warrant was executed at the Kingman Co. Jail where Roger was previously being held for alleged theft.

According to the Bureau, at the request of the Barber Co. Attorney, the Kansas Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case. It says any other information related to the case will come from the Attorney General’s Office.

