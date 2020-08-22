Advertisement

KBI makes arrest in Medicine Lodge homicide

(kwch)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGMAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has made an arrest in a Medicine Lodge homicide.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it, the Medicine Lodge Police Department and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest connected to the homicide of Joyce Foulkrod.

The KBI says on Thursday, Aug. 20, around 5:15 p.m., agents served an arrest warrant to Clinton W. Rogers, 34, for suspected premeditated first-degree murder. It says the warrant was executed at the Kingman Co. Jail where Roger was previously being held for alleged theft.

According to the Bureau, at the request of the Barber Co. Attorney, the Kansas Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case. It says any other information related to the case will come from the Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KDOT offers new transportation technology funding

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation has made new transportation program funding available.

News

Denim to Diamonds benefits Topeka Ronald McDonald House

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A virtual Denim to Diamonds Gala will benefit Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House.

News

Eisenhower Library hosts August Lunch and Learn

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The next Lunch and Learn Program will focus on Politics on the Platform.

News

Kansans now able to use SNAP online

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Starting in August, Kansans can use SNAP food assistance benefits to purchase groceries online.

Latest News

News

8-22-20 Ultimate Birthday Club

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 News This Morning Saturday Edition

Forecast

Sunny, hot and dry this weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Highs in the lower 90s today and Sunday.

News

Topeka Zoo announces Giraffe and Friends plan

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

TRM thanks community for helping it through rough spot

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Topeka Rescue Mission is thanking the community for helping it recover from a rough spot.

News

Man involved in July stabbing ruled incompetent for trial

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The man accused of stabbing another man at a Topeka fireworks tent was ruled incompetent to strand trial.

News

Shawnee Co. issues new orders as COVID-19 cases increase

Updated: 16 hours ago
13 News at Six