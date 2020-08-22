Advertisement

Kansas ranks 28 for best community college systems

Source: MGN
Source: MGN(WTOK)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows that Kansas has the 28th best community college system in the nation.

WalletHub.com says it recently conducted a study of the best and worst individual community colleges in the United States. It says based on this information it has conducted a stud of the best and worst community college systems in the nation.

According to the study, Kansas has ranked as the 28th state with the best community college system.

The study shows that Kansas has about 18 community colleges, the highest-ranking of which is Manhattan Area Technical College.

WalletHub says Kansas’ ranked list of community colleges is as follows:

  1. Manhattan Area Technical College
  2. Pratt Community College
  3. Colby Community College
  4. Hutchinson Community College
  5. Kansas City Kansas Community College
  6. Cowley County Community College
  7. Johnson County Community College
  8. Seward County Community College and Area Technical School
  9. Barton County Community College
  10. Coffeyville Community College
  11. Dodge City Community College
  12. Garden City Community College
  13. Highland Community College
  14. Cloud Couty Community College
  15. Labette Comunity College
  16. Butler Community College
  17. Fort Scott Community College
  18. Allen County Community College

To see where other states and colleges fall visit WalletHub’s 2020′s Best & Worst Community Colleges and its Best & Worst Community-College Systems.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rational explanations available for inconsistencies in equity analyst revisions

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A University of Kansas study shows inconsistencies in equity analyst revisions may have rational explanations.

News

History of police brutality informs new Willmott film

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The history of police brutality has informed the new Kevin Willmott film, “The 24th.”

News

O’Malley’s and O’Malley’s Alley in Manhattan ordered to close

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
O’Malley’s Alley in Manhattan has been ordered to close for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

News

Marshall says USPS Bill falls short

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall says he cannot support the new USPS Bill.

Latest News

News

RCPD launches VINE Services

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Riley County Police Department has launched an additional way for victims to keep track of their offenders.

News

Nominations open for 2020 Arty Awards

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Nominations for the 2020 Arts Topeka Arty Awards are now open.

News

Mission Valley staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Mission Valley USD #330 has been notified that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

KDOT announces transportation safety awards

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation has announced its safety awards recipients.

News

Washington Co. identifies second case of COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Washington County Health Department has identified a second positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

Sports

Rock Chalk Roundball Classic helps four-year-old Oskaloosa girl fight cancer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Rock Chalk Roundball Classic helps four-year-old Oskaloosa girl fight cancer