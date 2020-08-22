Kansas ranks 28 for best community college systems

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows that Kansas has the 28th best community college system in the nation.

WalletHub.com says it recently conducted a study of the best and worst individual community colleges in the United States. It says based on this information it has conducted a stud of the best and worst community college systems in the nation.

According to the study, Kansas has ranked as the 28th state with the best community college system.

The study shows that Kansas has about 18 community colleges, the highest-ranking of which is Manhattan Area Technical College.

WalletHub says Kansas’ ranked list of community colleges is as follows:

Manhattan Area Technical College Pratt Community College Colby Community College Hutchinson Community College Kansas City Kansas Community College Cowley County Community College Johnson County Community College Seward County Community College and Area Technical School Barton County Community College Coffeyville Community College Dodge City Community College Garden City Community College Highland Community College Cloud Couty Community College Labette Comunity College Butler Community College Fort Scott Community College Allen County Community College

To see where other states and colleges fall visit WalletHub’s 2020′s Best & Worst Community Colleges and its Best & Worst Community-College Systems.

