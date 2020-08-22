Advertisement

Kansans now able to use SNAP online

(CO Dept of Human Services)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Starting in August, Kansans can use SNAP food assistance benefits to purchase groceries online.

Kansas Appleseed says Kansans can now use their SNAP food assistance benefits to buy groceries online at Walmart or Amazon. It says currently over 208,000 people receive food assistance benefits to help buy nutritious food for their families.

“Being able to purchase groceries online is a safe and accessible way for thousands of Kansans to get their groceries during the pandemic,” Durell Gilmore, Kansas Appleseed community organizer, said. “As hunger and hardship increase, online purchasing helps SNAP work even better for Kansans during these uncertain times.” 

According to the organization, online purchasing increases SNAP recipients’ ability to social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic and decreases their potential risk of being infected.

Appleseed says in June of 2020 Governor Laura Kelly announced that the Department for Children and Families was approved for Online EBT. It says 43 other states also offer the program.

The organization says to purchase groceries online, Kansans can use their Kansas Benefits Card just like they would at a store. It says SNAP benefits cannot cover delivery feeds.

To learn more about EBT online or to apply for SNAP benefits visit the DCF website.

