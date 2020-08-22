Advertisement

Gov. Kelly meets with the Office of Rural Prosperity for their Virtual Tour

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters about the coronavirus pandemic after a meeting with legislative leaders, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly has issued an order to require people to wear masks in public and at their workplaces. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is looking at ways to bring a better workforce, childcare, housing and health care for all counties with the Office of Rural Prosperity.

They held their third Virtual Tour to discuss how they are dealing with COVID-19 across the entire state

They said 150,000 Kansans do not have health insurance from losing jobs during the pandemic. Currently, they are trying to extend broadband all around the state as well. Any public, private and non-profit organization can apply for their broadband grant program.

Kelly said broadband is essential for all of Kansas to be successful.

“This year we passed a bipartisan, comprehensive 10-year transportation plan that includes funding for broadband expansion and road improvements across the state that had been ignored for decades. This is a big deal because it’s the first time we’ve dedicated state funding to help more rural communities get access to high speed internet,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

