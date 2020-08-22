Gov. Kelly meets with the Office of Rural Prosperity for their Virtual Tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is looking at ways to bring a better workforce, childcare, housing and health care for all counties with the Office of Rural Prosperity.

They held their third Virtual Tour to discuss how they are dealing with COVID-19 across the entire state

They said 150,000 Kansans do not have health insurance from losing jobs during the pandemic. Currently, they are trying to extend broadband all around the state as well. Any public, private and non-profit organization can apply for their broadband grant program.

Kelly said broadband is essential for all of Kansas to be successful.

“This year we passed a bipartisan, comprehensive 10-year transportation plan that includes funding for broadband expansion and road improvements across the state that had been ignored for decades. This is a big deal because it’s the first time we’ve dedicated state funding to help more rural communities get access to high speed internet,” she said.

