Eisenhower Library hosts August Lunch and Learn

(WCAX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The next Lunch and Learn Program will focus on Politics on the Platform.

The Eisenhower Presidential Library says it will host the next Lunch and Learn program on August 27 at noon and asks that guests arrive 10 minutes early.

The Library says Politics on the Platform: Woman Suffrage at the Chautaugua will be presented by Sarah Bell with Humanities Kansas. It says Chautauqua was a movement that focused on moral education and self-improvement through reform, religion and culture. It says the movement helped advanced the cause of “womanhood” and discussed important issues of the day.

According to the Library, by the 1890s, women had succeeded in making the Chautauqua a movement that promoted women suffrage. It says the Ottawa Chautauqua was one of the significant venues that supported discussion of women’s rights.

The Library says the presentation looks at how women used the Chautauqua platform to engage in political activism such as sand temperance and how the movement laid the groundwork for contemporary issues of feminism and gender equality.

According to the Library, Sarah Bell earned her Ph.D. in History from the University of Kansas and is the Development Officer at the Watkins Museum of History in Lawrence.

To virtually join the meeting, click here. Or join by phone by calling 617-675-4444 with pin 511 045 556 7306#.

