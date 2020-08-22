EEOC holds virtual seminar

ST. LOUIS, Kan. (WIBW) - The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will hold a virtual seminar.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says its St. Louis District Office will hold a virtual seminar on Sept. 17.

The Commission says it will provide the most recent up to date information regarding equal employment during a particularly turbulent time in the nation.

To register for the event, click here.

