EEOC holds virtual seminar

(KWQC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Kan. (WIBW) - The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will hold a virtual seminar.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says its St. Louis District Office will hold a virtual seminar on Sept. 17.

The Commission says it will provide the most recent up to date information regarding equal employment during a particularly turbulent time in the nation.

To register for the event, click here.

