Drive thru packet pick-up for Virtual 12th annual Speedy PD

By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Heading into what would have been the 12th annual Speedy PD Race for Parkinson’s Disease, volunteers held the first of two drive thru packet pick-up lines early Friday evening.

Registered participants who live near Manhattan had the opportunity to pick up their race day packets in person, while those living outside the area will receive their packet in the mail.

Race packets include a finishers medal, race number bib, information on Parkinson’s disease and the Meadowlark Parkinson program.

Also, in the packet is a souvenir buff, like a neck gaiter, but made with heavier material, with race logos printed on them.

Race participants can log their finish times any time from Sunday, August 23rd through Monday, September 7th. Registered participants will receive an email explaining how to report their race finish times.

“We definitely want you to use social media to tell everybody that you’re out there and you’re supporting the Meadowlark Parkinson’s program.” Meadowlark Parkinson Program leader, Michelle Haub says.

If you haven’t signed up to participate, you can still do so by visiting RunSpeedyPd.org. A second race packet drive thru pick up is scheduled for Thursday, August 27th, at the Holiday Inn at the Campus.

