Denim to Diamonds benefits Topeka Ronald McDonald House

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A virtual Denim to Diamonds Gala will benefit Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House.

Ronald McDonald House says the virtual Denim to Diamonds Gala will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, from 6 - 7:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed on Facebook.

Ronald McDonald House says to keep its supporters safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Denim to Diamonds Gala will be going virtual. It says the theme is “4 Quarters 4 RMHC” which is designed to be a friendly fundraising competition between alumni and fans of Kansas college teams. It says participation is free and open to the public.

“The Ronald McDonald House has always had a premier gala, and it’s been a substantial generator of funds for day-to-day operations,” said Leslie Arnold, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas Board President. “We felt strongly that we could still do something innovative and engaging, so we’re hosting our first-ever virtual gala!”

RMHC says the event is a silent auction and is open for bids featuring over 600 items that range from $7 upward. It says the auction closes at 7 p.m. during Saturday’s livestream, except for Premier Items #1-9, which will stay open for bids until 7:20 p.m. It says the winning bidder may collect their items from Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House on Sunday, Aug. 23 from noon to 5 p.m. or Aug. 24-31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It says shipping may be arranged with an additional cost.

“One of the most beneficial parts of the Denim to Diamonds event is the Share a Night Auction, which solicits direct financial support for family stays at Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House,” said Mindee Reece, the organization’s CEO/Executive Director. “We will continue the tradition virtually, hoping the temporary tax law change allowing up to $300 in charitable giving deductions for short-form tax returns will encourage more people to donate. Every dollar donated helps!”

The organization says it keeps families close by providing comfortable and conveniently located housing for parents and loved ones who have children receiving medical care at area hospitals. It says in 2019, 2,621 nights were provided for 143 families, most of which were unable to donate anything for their stay. It says community support for the Deni to Diamonds gala helps keep families close to their hospitalized children.

To see the items up for auction, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.