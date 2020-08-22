Bells ring for National Day of Freedom and Justice

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A group of people rung bells for freedom and justice Saturday afternoon at Gage Park.

The Kansas Coalition for Sentence and Prison Reform gathered at Gage Park to ring bells in solidarity with people across the nation for National Day of Freedom and Justice.

The National Day is to raise awareness on prison reform and give people a chance to speak out about issues pertaining to the criminal justice system.

The organizer of the event says Topeka’s mission was to focus on mass incarceration in Kansas.

”Which is a big issue in Kansas, because just this last summer, we had to send 120 incarcerated people to Arizona because we weren’t able to house them,” Alicia Dworek with KCSPR explained. “It all comes down to we have to focus on our legislators and we have to be informed voters.”

August 22nd was the first National Day of Freedom and Justice for all 50 states to ring bells in solidarity.

