Author William Kamkwamba discusses K-State common book

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Author William Kamkwamba will be discussing the Kansas State University common book in a guest lecture on Sept. 30.

Kansas State University says Wiliam Kamkwamba is the author of its 2020 common book, “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” and will give a virtual lecture for students, faculty, staff and community members.

K-State says the event will happen at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, through a livestream on the K-State website. It says the event is free and open to the public.

The university says Kamkwamba’s best selling memoir tells the true story of human inventiveness, following dreams and improving the community.

“This is the right book for 2020 — the story of a young man facing a life-threatening social calamity and finding an ingenious way to use his gifts and strengths to make things better for his community,” said Greg Eiselein, professor of English and director of K-State First. “The lineup of K-State First Book programming this year, with William Kamkwamba’s talk as our signature event, is truly impressive. I hope all K-Staters get a chance to attend one or more of the exciting programs that have been planned.”

K-State says during the lecture Kamkwamba will extend the story to share what has happened in the years since the book’s publication and discuss low-cost high impact projects currently being developed for communities around the world.

“We hope that students will read the book and be inspired to find the solutions to problems they see in their community,” said Tara Coleman, coordinator of the K-State First Book committee and associate professor at K-State Libraries. “In the book, while older people looked around and felt hopeless, the protagonist William thought outside of the box and took items that other people were discarding or ignoring and turned it into energy. We want to see K-State students do the same.”

The school says Kamkwamba’s talk is co-sponsored by K-State First Book, K-State Libraries and the English department’s honorary society, Sigma Tau Delta, among others.

“We’re looking forward to centering voices of color whenever possible this fall, starting with William Kamkwamba’s own story and his online public presentation on Sept. 30,” said Karin Westman, chair of the K-State First Book PR/events committee and department head of English. “We are grateful to our programming partners for contributing a great slate of events, so we can explore connections between ‘The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind’ and our experiences at K-State, in Kansas and around the world.”

Partners for the 2020 common book include the College of Agriculture, Beach Museum of Art, Global Food Studies Initiative, Staley School of Leadership Studies and USD 383.

In addition to the guest lecture, other virtual programs during the fall semester will celebrate the 2020 common book.

K-State says other invents include the following:

