Wife to be arraigned in husband’s shooting death

Raishawn A. Smith has been arraigned relating to the murder of her husband.
By Steve Fry
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The relationship of a man and woman known for its violence ended in February when he was fatally shot three times while the two were in an east Topeka home, witnesses testified Friday in a preliminary hearing.

In Shawnee County District Court, defendant Raishawn A. Smith, 47, will be arraigned on September 17 on two charges of second-degree murder.

On March 4, the district attorney charged Smith, the wife, with intentional second-degree murder and alternatively with reckless second-degree murder.

Each count lists the victim as Kelly L. Parker, the husband, who suffered a gunshot wound to the top of the head traveling downward as well as gunshot wounds to his face and a shoulder, witnesses testified.

The Shawnee County Jail identifies the defendant as Raishawn Audrey Smith. Smith wore handcuffs and jail coveralls when she appeared in court on Friday.

On Friday, Raishawn Smith remained in jail in lieu of a $500,000 cash or professional surety bond, jail records said.

Topeka police officers were dispatched to 1419 S.W. Van Buren at 12:42 a.m. on February 29, a canine officer testified.

When police arrived at the S.W. Van Buren address, Smith and a man were seated in a GMC Envoy parked in the driveway, the officer testified.

Smith had a bloody wound on the left side of her forehead. Using graphic language, Smith told the officer Parker had clubbed her on the head “so I shot him,” the officer testified.

Officers entered the house and found Parker lying in a bedroom at the top of some stairs, the officer testified.

Witness Willy Bennett testified Smith had drunk some beer at the gathering, but she wasn’t as intoxicated as Parker was.

At one point, Bennett heard what he thought were three fireworks explosions, but then Bennett didn’t hear Smith and Parker arguing any more, Bennett testified.

Smith came down the stairs, sat in a chair, then said, “I shot him,” Bennett testified. “I thought she was kidding.”

When Smith came downstairs, “she had a deep cut right there,” Bennett said, motioning to her forehead above the left eyebrow. “Really deep.”

When Smith and Parker were intoxicated, they “provoked each other,” a sister of Parker testified.

A police officer identified a photograph of a brown gun case containing a revolver and a digital scale that were found in the vehicle during the investigation.

Smith is charged with reckless second-degree murder of Parker and an alternative charge of intentional second-degree murder of Parker, according to court records.

