USD 378 Riley County students returned to school in-person

RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been five and a half months since Riley County students left for spring break, and COVID-19 stay-at-home orders had them finish the school year remotely.

Students from USD 378 Riley County returned to school Thursday morning, their first time back in the building since March.

“It is unbelievable to have them back, it’s the reason we do what we do so we’re so excited to have them back. I know the teachers have been so excited so we’re ready to get going.” Riley County Grade School, assistant principal, Jared Larson says.

Social distancing, face masks, and temperature checks are now part of the daily routine.

“The kids just went in, treated it as normal, got their temp checked and we…we were in and out…in pretty short time.” Larson says.

Middle school students still will be assigned hall lockers, but access to lockers will be limited and scheduled with students being released in groups with varying locker locations to promote social distance.

“They have kind of randomized the lockers into different groupings, and then each group can only go at a certain time.” Larson says.

Students will also see changes as they leave school each day.

“After school we’re kind of releasing in phases, so…walkers and car riders will be released first, kind of get them dispersed, and then the bus riders will leave after that.” Larson says.

While the students, teachers and staff are getting used to the new procedures, they are excited to be together, in person.

“I wanted to do whatever I could to be here.” Larson says.

