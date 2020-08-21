Advertisement

US buildings closed in Portland after car-bomb threat made

A Portland police officer shoves a protester as police try to disperse the crowd in front of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office early in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 in Portland, Ore.
A Portland police officer shoves a protester as police try to disperse the crowd in front of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office early in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 in Portland, Ore.(Source: AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — At least two federal buildings in Portland have been closed and the FBI is investigating after a car bomb threat was made, the officials said Friday.

The threat, which was received Thursday, warned of the intention to use a car bomb to target federal property in Portland, according to two law enforcement officials. A number of federal offices in the area have been closed because of the threat, the officials said. The officials could not discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the threat is credible, the FBI said in a statement.

The Portland office of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court was closed because of a threat of violence in the area, according to the court’s website. Also closed was the Mark O. Hatfield Federal courthouse, which was the site of weeks of violent protests last month.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets of Oregon's largest city nightly since the May police killing of George Floyd and clashed repeatedly with federal agents dispatched to protect the courthouse. A statement on the courthouse website did not say why the building had closed.

The FBI’s statement said: “If we develop information indicating a credible threat, we will notify the public.”

Protesters this week have focused their ire on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland.

People in a group of about 100 late Thursday and before dawn Friday sprayed the building with graffiti, hurled rocks and bottles at agents and shined laser lights at them, Portland police said in a statement.

Agents set off smoke or tear gas and used crowd-control munitions to try to disperse the crowd, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Three people were arrested, police said in their statement.

It wasn't clear if that building was included in the alleged threat or if the threat was connected in any way to those protests.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

White House holds memorial service for president’s brother

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Robert Trump, a businessman, died Saturday after being hospitalized in New York.

Coronavirus

Riley Co. sees 33 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley Count has 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday.

News

Gov. Kelly makes appointments to her administration

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has made a handful of appointments to her administration.

Forecast

Friday night forecast: Transitioning to warmer temperatures and higher humidity

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Keeping an eye on a slight chance of rain this weekend

News

Wife to be arraigned in husband’s shooting death

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Steve Fry
The relationship of a man and woman known for its violence ended in February when he was fatally shot three times while the two were in an east Topeka home, witnesses testified Friday in a preliminary hearing.

Latest News

News

Man charged with abuse of an 18-month-old-child

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County District Attorney has charged a man with abusing an 18-month-old.

National

Former sailor details misconduct by SEALs pulled from Iraq

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Navy intelligence specialist Colleen Grace was asleep on a remote air base in Iraq in 2019 when she was woken up by knocking on the door next to her room, and then a voice she recognized.

News

Hunting Guide violates Migratory Bird Act

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Kansas Hunting Guide has been sentenced for violating the Migratory Bird Act while on a hunt in Barton County.

Local

Sink hole in Manhattan closes turn lane on Leavenworth

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Around 1:20 p.m., Friday afternoon, a crew from City of Manhattan Public Works closed the westbound left turn lane at the intersection of Leavenworth Street at 3rd Street due to a sink hole.

Local

MHK sink hole on Leavenworth Street

Updated: 2 hours ago
MHK sink hole on Leavenworth Street