TPS postpones football games; will re-evaluate Sept. 3

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Public School District will postpone Week 1 of high school football.

The board will meet to re-evaluate the remaining games of the 2020 season on Sept. 3.

The vote passed unanimously at Thursday’s board meeting.

The district defines football as their lone “high risk” sport. Volleyball, tennis, and soccer are “moderate risk.” Cross country and golf are classified as “low risk.”

TPS will also host a combine in November for potential HS recruits. The event “offers measurable skills testing for speed, endurance, agility and strength,” and video will be sent to colleges and recruiters.

